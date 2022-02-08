2-year-old kidnapped by relative, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman accused of kidnapping a 2-year-old during a domestic dispute.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Kieca Laney, 40, was involved in a “domestic incident” with a relative around 12:25 a.m. on Tues., Feb. 8. During the incident, Laney allegedly took the relative’s 2-year-old son, King-Josiah Holmes.

Laney is wanted on a charge of aggravated kidnapping. Police were not able to provide a picture of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Laney or the child is asked to contact NOPD detectives at 504-658-6050 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

