Tigers drop out of AP Top 25 amid 3 game losing streak

LSU head coach Will Wade
LSU head coach Will Wade(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team (16-7, 4-6 SEC) has dropped out of the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday, Feb. 7 the Tigers have lost their third straight game after a 75-66 loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday, Feb. 5.

During the three game losing streak for the Tigers they have trailed at halftime in each game and have allowed 70 points or more. LSU started the season off hot going 15-1 and reaching No. 12 in the AP Top 25 rankings before losing the last six of their seven games.

LSU lost two games last week, including a four point loss to Ole Miss, the Tigers trailed as many as 20 points or more in each of their last two losses. The Tigers will look to rebound as they head to Bryan-College Station to take on Texas A&M on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

Only three Southeastern Conference teams are ranked in the Top 25 including No. 1 Auburn, No. 5 Kentucky and No. 19 Tennessee.

AP Top 25:

  1. Auburn (22-1)
  2. Gonzaga (19-2)
  3. Purdue (20-3)
  4. Arizona (19-2)
  5. Kentucky (19-5)
  6. Houston (20-2)
  7. Duke (19-3)
  8. Kansas (19-3)
  9. Texas Tech (18-5)
  10. Baylor (19-4)
  11. Providence (20-2)
  12. UCLA (16-4)
  13. Illinois (17-5)
  14. Wisconsin (18-4)
  15. Villanova (17-6)
  16. Ohio State (14-5)
  17. Michigan State (17-5)
  18. Marquette (16-7)
  19. Tennessee (16-6)
  20. Texas (17-6)
  21. USC (19-4)
  22. Saint Mary’s (19-4)
  23. Murray State (22-2)
  24. Connecticut (15-6)
  25. Xavier (16-6)

