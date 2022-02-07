Ask the Expert
Saints star Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara(Source: Josh Auzenne/Gray Media (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara has been arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the victim told officers, from a hospital, that the incident allegedly happened at a nightclub on South Las Vegas Boulevard on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Police said the victim identified the suspect as Alvin Kamara.

Kamara was taken into custody on Sunday, Feb. 6. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

He’s facing a charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

