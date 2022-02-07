Saints star Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara has been arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the victim told officers, from a hospital, that the incident allegedly happened at a nightclub on South Las Vegas Boulevard on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Please click on the document below for more information on the arrest of Alvin Kamara. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call 702-828-3204 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/QoUY9tEQT1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 7, 2022

Police said the victim identified the suspect as Alvin Kamara.

Kamara was taken into custody on Sunday, Feb. 6. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

He’s facing a charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

