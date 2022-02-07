Saints to name Dennis Allen as head coach to succeed Sean Payton, reports say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dennis Allen is expected to be named as the next head coach of the Saints, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Saints have informed their defensive coordinator Dennis Allen that they are hiring him as their next head coach, sources tell ESPN.



Once again Allen replaces Sean Payton, minus the interim title. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2022

Allen, 49, always was considered the frontrunner to succeed the retired Sean Payton, having served as Payton’s defensive coordinator and right-hand man since November 2015.

Besides his familiarity with the Saints’ roster, system, culture and front office, Allen is an experienced NFL head coach. He compiled an 8-28 record as head coach of the then-Oakland Raiders in 2012-14. And he coached a memorable 9-0 shutout victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Dec. 19, filling in when Payton was sidelined with COVID-19.

Team owner Gayle Benson, president Dennis Lauscha and general manager Mickey Loomis agreed on the selection after interviewing six candidates to replace Payton, who retired Jan. 25 after 16 years as the team’s coach.

Also interviewed were former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator and former Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn, Saints special teams coach Darren Rizzi and former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson, who instead agreed to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Our head coach is the face of the franchise, the direction we are going to be headed. It’s a real important decision,” Loomis told reporters Feb. 2. “I’d like it to be someone that coaches here for 16 years and has a lot of wins like the last one. It’s an important decision. None of us are taking this lightly. We’re working to find someone that can lead us and our team for the long run.”

