Saints’ Alvin Kamara arrested for battery after Las Vegas nightclub incident, police say

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was booked on a battery charge Sunday (Feb. 6) in Las Vegas, following an incident at a nightclub, police said.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on a battery allegation Sunday (Feb. 6), following an incident at a Las Vegas nightclub, authorities said.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, police were called to a hospital Saturday at 5:50 p.m., where a person being treated for injuries reported being battered by Kamara at a nightclub in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Kamara was in the city to play in Sunday’s NFL Pro Bowl. After catching four passes for 23 yards for the NFC in that exhibition contest, the running back was taken to the Clark County Detention Center. Police said Kamara was booked with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, but the nature of the reporting person’s injuries were not disclosed.

Jail records show Kamara’s bond was set at $5,000, and he was scheduled to make a first court appearance Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

