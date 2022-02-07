Protect yourself against romance and flower scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the Better Business Bureau warns about romance scams.

Con artists are reaching out to become your sugar momma or sugar daddy to pay your bills, and it gives them a way to trick victims out of money.

Carmen Million, the President and CEO of South Central Louisiana, said people are getting a message through a dating or social media app from someone offering to be their “sugar momma” or “sugar daddy.”

They are paying a “weekly allowance” of several hundred dollars in exchange for your affections.

Million said the scammer will send you a check or pretend to transfer money into your bank account. They tell you to keep most of the money as your “weekly allowance” after doing them a small favor.

The scammer asks you to transfer part of the cash to their needy friend, pay an outstanding bill, or make a donation to charity.

You can protect yourself from this scam by knowing your rights and responsibilities when it comes to using checks. Banks will make the funds from a check available before the money is transferred into your account.

Million said many scammers will steal photos from the internet to use in their dating profiles. You can do a reverse image lookup using a website, like Google Images, to see if the photos on a profile are stolen from somewhere else.

Some are also trying to take advantage of those looking to buy flowers. Million said when using a local florist, be sure to check for reviews and complaints on BBB.org. Ask your friends and family which businesses they have used and liked. If you can, visit the shop; you can see the flowers and choose exactly what you want. During the holidays, orders for floral arrangement increase dramatically, and prices often prices go up. Order early to ensure your order arrives on time.

