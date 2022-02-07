Police standoff with wanted suspect at hotel ends peacefully

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A standoff between Baton Rouge police and a wanted suspect at a hotel ended with the suspect eventually surrendering to authorities, according to authorities.

It happened at the Quality Inn on Airline Highway near Interline Avenue. Police said the suspect peacefully exited the hotel a little before 1 p.m.

BRPD has not said what charges the man was wanted on.

