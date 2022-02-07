Ask the Expert
Police standoff with wanted suspect at hotel ends peacefully

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A standoff between Baton Rouge police and a wanted suspect at a hotel ended with the suspect eventually surrendering to authorities, according to authorities.

It happened at the Quality Inn on Airline Highway near Interline Avenue. Police said the suspect peacefully exited the hotel a little before 1 p.m.

BRPD has not said what charges the man was wanted on.

