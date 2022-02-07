Ask the Expert
Police find man dead inside Huron Street home with gunshot wound

By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives are investigating the death of Alvonta Pointer, 27, of Baton Rouge, who was found dead inside his home on Huron Street around 7:10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, according to Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said Pointer suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

