Pedestrian hit by vehicle during overnight crash on I-12

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was struck on the side of the roadway on I-12 during an overnight wreck on Sunday, Feb. 6 according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD states that around 9:50 p.m. they were investigating a crash involving several vehicles on I-12. Everyone involved in the accident were unharmed at the time.

However, during the investigation a sperate vehicle struck a pedestrian standing along the roadway. Officials state that the person was transported to a local hospital with apparent life threatening injuries.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

