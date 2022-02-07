Officials give advice to drivers after Trooper, pedestrian hit on interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is fighting for his life after being struck by a driver Sunday night.

According to BRPD, the man was out of his car after another crash when he was hit. As of the last update, the man is still suffering from life-threatening injuries.

According to Louisiana State Police, the interstate is one of the most dangerous places to be as a pedestrian. Three pedestrians were hit and killed on the interstate in the Baton Rouge area last year.

Over the weekend, a trooper was also hit by a driver but suffered only minor injuries .

A state trooper was injured in a crash on I-10 in Prairieville Saturday, Feb. 5.

“Speed, distractions such as your cell phone nowadays so that definitely adds to it,” said Trooper Taylor Scrantz, Public Information Officer for LSP Troop A.

If you are forced to pull over on the interstate, state police recommend pulling your car off onto the right shoulder, as far off the roadway as possible. You also need to have your hazard lights on.

“A lot of times the inside shoulder or the left shoulder is a lot more confined than the right shoulder,” Scrantz said. “When you do so, if you have two people, make sure that one of them is looking at oncoming traffic while you’re working to change the tire or whatever maintenance to your vehicle.”

If you have to get out of your car, LSP recommends wearing a reflective vest. You can also call *LSP for assistance. Scrantz said if a Trooper is available, one will be sent to sit behind you until you are able to move off the interstate.

“I would recommend calling the local law enforcement agency or the nearest Troop so we can get some emergency vehicles to you with some emergency lights because that does get other motorist’s attention and some people do follow the law and move over but if you don’t have either of those options, definitely try to get as far right as you can and periodically look up at oncoming traffic,” he said.

