Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents

LAS VEGAS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on a battery allegation Sunday (Feb. 6), following an incident at a Las Vegas nightclub, authorities said.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, police were called to a hospital Saturday at 5:50 p.m., where a person being treated for injuries reported being attacked by Kamara at a nightclub in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Court documents obtained on Monday show the attack happened as the victim, identified as Darnell Greene, was leaving the club. Detectives say Greene was waiting for the elevator with a large group of people. Once the elevator doors opened, Greene says Kamara put his hand on his chest, stopping him from walking into the elevator.

Greene says he pushed Kamara’s hand off his chest, the document states, and was pushed back, before being hit and kicked by multiple people until he lost consciousness.

The report says Greene suffered a fractured orbital bone on his right eye and may need surgery.

Kamara reportedly told detectives Greene called one of his friends ugly and he later said “I’ll whoop your a** too.” The document says Kamara saw a fight break out, saw Greene getting punched, and threw a “couple” punches of his own.

When asked why he punched Greene, Kamara reportedly told detectives he thought Greene was running away and had done something to his group, so he chased and punched Greene several times.

The arrest report says video of the incident shows Greene was not running away and had been punched by one of Kamara’s associates before Kamara “immediately attacked” him.

Kamara was in the city to play in Sunday’s NFL Pro Bowl. After catching four passes for 23 yards for the NFC in that exhibition contest, the running back was taken to the Clark County Detention Center. Police said Kamara was booked with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Jail records show Kamara posted a $5,000 bond.

Please click on the document below for more information on the arrest of Alvin Kamara. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call 702-828-3204 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/QoUY9tEQT1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 7, 2022

The NFL issued a statement that said, “We are aware of the matter but will decline further comment at this time.”

The Saints have not responded to a request for comment from Fox 8.

