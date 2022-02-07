Man stabs employee inside Greenwell Springs gas station

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A gas station clerk is being treated for a minor stab wound after a man pulled a knife on them Sunday evening, according to officials.

According to East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, a man went behind the counter at the B-Quik on Greenwell Springs Road and pulled out a knife. He cut the clerk, who suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

A customer in the store pulled the suspect down, so the clerk could get away, said a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

The suspect is currently in custody, and the clerk is being treated and expected to be okay, added the spokesperson.

