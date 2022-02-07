Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Man facing charges after allegedly trying to break into BRPD building

Tuan Nguyen
Tuan Nguyen(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested for allegedly trying to break into the Baton Rouge Police Department on Airline Highway on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Tuan Nguyen, 30, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

A BRPD spokesperson said Nguyen is charged with simple burglary, criminal damage to property, and possession of schedule 2 drug.

According to the arrest documents, officers found Nguyen on top of the operational manager’s truck bed cover, leaning against the cab. His personal items, which included less than a gram of suspected Methamphetamine, were scattered all over the truck’s bed cover.

A witness had contacted the operational manager after seeing shattered glass at BRPD’s headquarters, and after arriving, the operational manager saw the suspect on the first floor of the parking garage waving at her, according to the arrest documents.

He allegedly continued to approach the operational manager’s vehicle, which she parked away from him and left to notify officers, according to the arrest documents.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

Emergency officials respond to a minor stabbing incident at a Greenwell Springs Road gas...
Man stabs employee inside Greenwell Springs gas station
Highlights for the week ahead
Slow and steady warming trend this week
An 18 wheeler crashed Sunday morning, Feb. 6 on the northbound ramp of I-55 at the Amite exit,...
Firefighters pull truck driver from wreckage
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Ascension deputies searching for suspects related to car break-ins