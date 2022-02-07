Man facing charges after allegedly trying to break into BRPD building

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested for allegedly trying to break into the Baton Rouge Police Department on Airline Highway on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Tuan Nguyen, 30, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

A BRPD spokesperson said Nguyen is charged with simple burglary, criminal damage to property, and possession of schedule 2 drug.

According to the arrest documents, officers found Nguyen on top of the operational manager’s truck bed cover, leaning against the cab. His personal items, which included less than a gram of suspected Methamphetamine, were scattered all over the truck’s bed cover.

A witness had contacted the operational manager after seeing shattered glass at BRPD’s headquarters, and after arriving, the operational manager saw the suspect on the first floor of the parking garage waving at her, according to the arrest documents.

He allegedly continued to approach the operational manager’s vehicle, which she parked away from him and left to notify officers, according to the arrest documents.

