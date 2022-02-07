LSU’s Pointer named to Nancy Lieberman Award watchlist

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Senior guard Khayla Pointer has been named to the Nancy Lieberman Award watchlist by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday, Feb. 7. The Nancy Lieberman Award goes to the top point guard in women’s college basketball.

Pointer, has been a big part in the success of LSU and Kim Mulkey’s first season in Baton Rouge. She currently ranks No. 2 in the SEC in points per game with 19.1, with a career high 35 coming in a loss to the Florida Gators. Pointer, also ranks No. 2 in assists per game with 5.1.

Players that are to be considered for this prestigious award, candidates exhibit the floor leadership, playmaking and ball-handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall-of-Famer Nancy Lieberman.

During her senior season, Pointer also became the first in school history to score 1,500 points, dish out 500 assists, and grab 500 rebounds in her career.

2022 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award Candidates*

Jordan Lewis, Baylor University

Nia Clouden, Michigan State University

Diamond Johnson, North Carolina State University

Veronica Burton, Northwestern University

Khayla Pointer, Louisiana State University

Caitlin Clark, University of Iowa

Hailey Van Lith, University of Louisville

Ashley Owusu, University of Maryland

Olivia Miles, University of Notre Dame

Destanni Henderson, University South Carolina

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2021-22 season

