LSU moves up one spot to No. 14 in latest rankings

LSU Women’s Basketball
Alexis Morris (45) scored 17 points in the Tigers win over Bradley.
Alexis Morris (45) scored 17 points in the Tigers win over Bradley.(LSU Women's Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team (18-4, 6-3 SEC) moved up one spot from No. 15 to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Feb. 7. The Tigers haven’t played a game since Sunday, Jan. 30, a 78-69 win over Kentucky.

LSU will return to action on Monday, Feb. 7 as they take on Ole Miss at 6 p.m. at SJB Pavilion. The Tigers are currently tied for third in the Southeastern Conference with Ole Miss at 6-3. They trail South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida in the current SEC standings.

AP Top 25:

  1. South Carolina (21-1)
  2. Stanford (18-3)
  3. Louisville (21-2)
  4. Michigan (20-2)
  5. North Carolina State (20-3)
  6. Arizona (17-3)
  7. Indiana (16-3)
  8. Connecticut (15-4)
  9. Iowa State (20-3)
  10. Baylor (17-5)
  11. Georgia Tech (18-4)
  12. Oklahoma (20-3)
  13. Tennessee (19-4)
  14. LSU (18-4)
  15. Maryland (17-6)
  16. Texas (15-6)
  17. Georgia (17-5)
  18. Notre Dame (18-5)
  19. Florida (17-6)
  20. BYU (19-2)
  21. Ohio State (16-4)
  22. Florida Gulf Coast (21-1)
  23. North Carolina (18-4)
  24. Oregon (14-7)
  25. Iowa (15-6)

