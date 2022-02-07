Ask the Expert
LSU gymnastics moves up to No. 5 after taking down Auburn

LSU Gymnastics
LSU Gymnastics(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team moved up from No. 8 to No. 5 in the latest rankings from the College Gymnastics Association. The Tigers took down No. 6 Auburn in front of the second largest crowd of 13,569 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, Feb. 5.

LSU improved to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers will head to Gainesville, Florida to take on No. 4 Florida on Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. The SEC has seven teams ranked currently in the top 25.

Below is the full gymnastics rankings:

  1. Michigan
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Utah
  4. Florida
  5. LSU
  6. Minnesota
  7. Auburn
  8. Alabama
  9. Missouri
  10. Kentucky
  11. Califorina
  12. Denver
  13. Oregon State
  14. Arkansas
  15. Michigan State
  16. UCLA
  17. Iowa
  18. BYU
  19. Stanford
  20. Arizona State
  21. Utah State
  22. Ohio State
  23. Western Michigan State
  24. Boise State
  25. Southern Utah

