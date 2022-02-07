LSU gymnastics moves up to No. 5 after taking down Auburn
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team moved up from No. 8 to No. 5 in the latest rankings from the College Gymnastics Association. The Tigers took down No. 6 Auburn in front of the second largest crowd of 13,569 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, Feb. 5.
LSU improved to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers will head to Gainesville, Florida to take on No. 4 Florida on Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. The SEC has seven teams ranked currently in the top 25.
Below is the full gymnastics rankings:
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Florida
- LSU
- Minnesota
- Auburn
- Alabama
- Missouri
- Kentucky
- Califorina
- Denver
- Oregon State
- Arkansas
- Michigan State
- UCLA
- Iowa
- BYU
- Stanford
- Arizona State
- Utah State
- Ohio State
- Western Michigan State
- Boise State
- Southern Utah
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.