LSU gymnastics moves up to No. 5 after taking down Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team moved up from No. 8 to No. 5 in the latest rankings from the College Gymnastics Association. The Tigers took down No. 6 Auburn in front of the second largest crowd of 13,569 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, Feb. 5.

LSU improved to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers will head to Gainesville, Florida to take on No. 4 Florida on Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. The SEC has seven teams ranked currently in the top 25.

Below is the full gymnastics rankings :

Michigan Oklahoma Utah Florida LSU Minnesota Auburn Alabama Missouri Kentucky Califorina Denver Oregon State Arkansas Michigan State UCLA Iowa BYU Stanford Arizona State Utah State Ohio State Western Michigan State Boise State Southern Utah

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.