LSP trooper remains jailed; Gwen’s law hearing set

By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana State Police trooper arrested on domestic abuse charges is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, Feb. 8 for a Gwen’s Law hearing.

Garrett Yetman, 28
Garrett Yetman, 28(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Authorities arrested Trooper Garrett Yetman, 28, in Gonzales early Saturday morning. He was booked into the Ascension Parish jail on a felony charge of domestic abuse battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.

RELATED: LSP: State trooper arrested for domestic violence, placed on leave

Gwen’s Law took effect in 2017, requiring anyone arrested of domestic violence to go before a judge for a hearing to determine if there is a likelihood the person would pose any threat if released on bond.

The hearing, scheduled before Judge Steven Tureau, is required to happen prior to any bond hearing, said District Attorney Ricky Babin on Monday.

Yetman, who was placed on administrative leave by Louisiana State Police following his arrest, remained jailed in Ascension Parish Monday afternoon.

He has been a trooper since 2019.

