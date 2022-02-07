Light freeze for some as clouds clear overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mostly cloudy skies will stay in place for most of Monday as a disturbance bypasses the local area in the Central Gulf of Mexico. Skies will gradually clear during the evening and overnight. As skies clear, temperatures will begin to steadily fall. A brief, light freeze can be expected for areas north and east of Baton Rouge. Take care of people, pets, and plants.

Freeze preparations for Tuesday, Feb. 8. (WAFB)

Lows for Tuesday, Feb. 8. (WAFB)

A gradual warming trend will highlight the rest of the work/school week. Morning lows and afternoon highs will rise a few degrees each day. Highs will reach 70° by Friday. Morning starts will stay cold/chilly so don’t get rid of the jackets. Even with the warmup, we stay dry through the weekend.

10 day forecast as of Monday, Feb. 7. (WAFB)

Over the weekend, our next cold front arrives. The front is forecast to push through the local area late Saturday. There won’t be much in the way of atmospheric moisture for this front to work with. The forecast will remain dry as the front passes. Temperatures will take a dip Sunday, but we quickly rebound into next week.

Valentine’s Day evening will be cool. Temperatures will be falling through the 50°s. Our next chance for rain doesn’t come until the end of the 10-day forecast. A storm system and cold front will approach and might squeeze out a few t-showers next Wednesday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.