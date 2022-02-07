I-110 lane to temporarily close Sunday night for emergency repairs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Department of Transportation will close the left eastbound lane of I-110 for emergency repair work, starting at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, according to officials.

According to La. DOTD, the lane closure will allow for emergency repairs to be made to guard-rails on the bridge, and the lane will re-open around 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 7.

