Former Archbishop Rummel LB Kolbe Field transfers to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly continues to work the NCAA Transfer Portal and has added their 14th transfer, in former South Carolina linebacker Kolbe Fields.

Fields, is returning home to Louisiana after spending one year with the Gamecocks before entering the transfer portal in January. He played in four games for South Carolina and registered one tackle.

A native of New Orleans, played at Archbishop Rummel and was rated as a three-star linebacker for the class of 2021 according to 247Sports. Fields, was rated as the No. 24 overall prospect in the state of Louisiana and held offers from Oklahoma State, Houston, and Purdue among others.

RELATED STORIES:

Fields, joins linebacker transfer West Weeks, five-star Harold Perkins, and DeMario Tolan. Filling a huge need for the Tigers, they join fellow veteran linebackers Micah Baskerville, Mike Jones Jr and Greg Penn III.

He is the eighth defensive player to be added through the portal.

Below is a complete list of LSU transfers including their previous school.

OT - Miles Frazier, FIU

LS - Slade Roy, ECU

DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette

DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas

DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas

RB - Noah Cain, Penn State

WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette

LB - West Weeks, Virginia

DB - Frank Wilson IV, McNeese State

P - Jay Bramblett, Notre Dame

DL - Mekhi Wingo, Missouri

OL - Tre’mond Shorts, East Tennessee State

CB - Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Oklahoma State

LB - Kolbe Fields - South Carolina

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.