EBRSO: Loaded gun found in teen’s backpack at Glen Oaks High

Information provided by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The EBRSO School Drug Task Force responded to a report of a gun found in a student’s backpack at Glen Oaks High School today at approximately 8:15 this morning.

According to reports, school administration located the loaded handgun in the bag of a 16-year old 10th grader. The student provided no further information. No threats were reported.

He is charged with Illegally Carrying of a Firearm on a School property, Firearm Free Zone.

Students with information concerning this incident or similar incidents are encouraged to notify a school administrator, contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867. Students can also text “CS225″ plus their message to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.