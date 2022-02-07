Ask the Expert
Denham Springs woman sentenced for embezzling more than $750,000

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs woman has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after being convicted for wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Louisiana.

U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. says Brittany Monroe Knapp, 35, of Denham Springs, was convicted of wire fraud for embezzling money from the Plano, Texas-based Oceans Healthcare company.

Officials say starting in November of 2019, Knapp falsely represent an employee of Oceans Healthcare and authorized the purchase of equipment from a vendor when she was actually charging the company’s funds to a Paypal account that she controlled.

She also falsely represented an employee and submitted an expense report to the company, while she was actually charging money to the PayPal account, authorities say.

Gathe says Knapp was convicted of embezzling more than $750,000 from Oceans Healthcare throughout the course of the scheme.

Following her prison term, Knapp will serve three years of supervised release and has been ordered to pay $869,940 in restitution.

