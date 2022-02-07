Ask the Expert
Costco carjacking suspect booked with murder of 12-year-old, sources say

Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a woman in the Costco New Orleans gas line on Feb. 1.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The man accused of last week’s carjacking of a woman at the Costco New Orleans gas station has been booked with second-degree murder.

Two law enforcement sources told WVUE Fox 8 the allegation added early Monday (Feb. 7) is in connection with the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Derrick Cash. Cash emerged from a stolen car in the 14000 block of Michoud Boulevard in New Orleans East on Jan. 3 and died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, New Orleans police said.

Harris also was booked overnight with additional counts related to an armed carjacking attempt Jan. 18 on Howard Avenue. In that case, police allege Harris shot at a would-be victim who armed himself after Harris entered his vehicle. That victim was not injured.

Both the Cash murder and the two carjackings of which Harris is accused occurred after District Attorney Jason Williams’ office declined to prosecute Harris on an armed robbery arrest submitted by the NOPD last September. Court records show the DA’s office refused the armed robbery count on Nov. 10.

Harris is expected to appear Monday in Orleans Parish Magistrate Court to determine whether a bond will be set and in what amount.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

