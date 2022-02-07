Ask the Expert
Clouds to start the week, but nice weather ahead

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clouds will be tough to shake today as an upper-air disturbance slides through the region. That disturbance will also likely produce some showers along and little inland from the coast, but most of us near and north of the interstates should stay dry. Clouds will also keep it on the cool side, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s.

Future radar and clouds for Monday, Feb. 7.
Future radar and clouds for Monday, Feb. 7.(WAFB)

The forecast for the remainder of the week features a run of really nice winter weather. High pressure will largely be in control, providing plenty of sunshine and keeping the local area dry. Chilly to cold morning starts in the 30s will give way to very comfortable afternoons as highs top out in the 60s through Saturday.

10 day forecast as of Monday, Feb. 7.
10 day forecast as of Monday, Feb. 7.(WAFB)

A cold front is expected to slide through over the weekend, but at this point, it appears as though it won’t have enough moisture to work with and should come through rain-free. It will, however, send another dose of cooler air our way. Highs will briefly return to the 50s on Sunday, although it looks as though temperatures will rebound fairly quickly into next week.

