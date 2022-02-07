Ask the Expert
Baton Rouge teen gets special birthday message from Giannis Antetokounmpo

Trinity Stewart, of Baton Rouge, is shocked when NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sends her a special video message for her 18th birthday.
By Donald Fountain
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Local Baton Rouge teenager Trinity Stewart received a special gift for her 18th birthday. Stewart was shocked when NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sent her a special video message.

“Hey Trinity, this is Giannis. I just want to wish you a happy birthday. Enjoy your day and hopefully, I can see you up close,” said Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks star is an NBA champion and two-time league MVP. Stewart’s mother, Ericka Bell, said her daughter loved Antetokounmpo for years, and she is more than your average fan.

“She loves everything. She’s got posters in her room. She watches the games. She is always watching his Instagram stories,” said Bell.

“I feel like I am a celebrity at this point. I’m like I am that girl,” said Stewart. “I said I was expecting it to be something to do with Giannis, but I thought the backdrop was only going to be the surprise, but it was a really good surprise. I really loved it.”

Getting the video was not easy. Bell said she tried for weeks to get in touch with Antetokounmpo. After several failed attempts, she reached out to U.S. Congressman Garrett Graves for help.

“We started weeks and weeks ago knowing that it may take a little bit of time. Once we made the right contact, it only took about three days to get it done. So, we’ve been sitting on this video trying to keep it a secret now for about two or three weeks,” said Graves.

Stewarts said she will love this gift forever, and it will be hard for anyone to top it.

