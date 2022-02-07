Ask the Expert
Baton Rouge doctor explains benefits of test detecting 50+ types of cancer

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The American Cancer Society said nearly 10,000 Louisianans will lose loved ones to cancer in 2022.

Baton Rouge doctors said early detection is key and are using the Galleri cancer detection test to spot it early.

It can detect more than 50 types of cancer from a blood draw.

“I think it’s not only important in Baton Rouge, but worldwide,” said Chief of Staff at Baton Rouge General Hospital Dr. Louis Minsky. “Only five cancers are routinely screened for.”

The Galleri test catches hard-to-detect, aggressive and often deadly cancers. That includes pancreatic, ovarian and esophageal cancer.

“There’s an 89% survival rate of all cancers that are detected early versus a 21% survival rate if they’re detected late,” said Minsky. “Any opportunity that we have to detect other cancers that are not routinely screened for it’s going to be a big benefit for the patient survival wise.

It looks for signals in the blood that could indicate the presence of cancer. When a cancer signal is detected, it shows where the cancer is in the body.

“This is not a genetic test to determine your risk. It is actually looking for abnormal cells,” said Minsky. “If abnormal cells are present, you’ll have to do other testing.”

He said the $1,000 test is targeted for those at high risk or 50 and older.

You can call your primary care doctor here in Baton Rouge and find out if you’re a good candidate or not.

Minsky said a negative test doesn’t completely rule out any other underlying cancer.

“This Galleri test, while it’s somewhat expensive for a lot of our community, it is only a start to what is going to come in the future,” said Minsky. “I think these prices will decrease, I think other tests will become available, and this is truly remarkable as a wave of the future to early detection of cancer.”

The sooner most cancers are discovered, the better the odds they can be successfully treated.

You can click here for the Galleri test.

