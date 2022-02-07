Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Activist groups mobilize ahead of week two in special redistricting session

Louisiana State Capitol (Source: WAFB)
Louisiana State Capitol (Source: WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Week two of the redistricting session kicks off Monday, Jan. 7, and lawmakers have yet to vote on any map proposals on either the House or Senate floor. Tensions are growing stronger between parties and civil rights organizations are turning up the volume.

The goal was to have the special redistricting session wrapped up by this weekend, but that was a long shot. So now, the session will continue this week, and some organizers will be making their voices heard even louder.

RELATED: Second day of special redistricting session starts with calls for equality

“This week the rallies are organized by Black Voters Matter, and the NAACP and a ton of other organizations are partnering with this group just to bring awareness to this mapping and redistricting process because this is something we got to get engaged in,” said Eugene Collins, president of the NAACP Baton Rouge chapter.

On Tuesday, activists will hold what they are calling a “redistricting takeover.” It’s a two-day bus tour with an outreach caravan to try and raise awareness about what they believe is going on behind the walls of the capitol.

RELATED: Civil, voting rights activists plan ‘redistricting takeover’

“When you look at these organizations, our sense is that we want fair and equitable maps. We believe that we should at least get another minority congressional seat,” continued Collins.

It’s a belief held even by some Republicans, but opponents see adding another district is not necessary and consider it gerrymandering the process, even though one-third of Louisiana’s current population is black.

“Our elders in our community have always been the ones that guide with knowledge and know how, but our youth have always brought the energy and the fire to arguments like these. And, this will affect them the most in the next 10 years as you talk about college aged students,” explained Collins.

Lawmakers have 14 days left to finalize all their elective maps.

RELATED: Louisiana redistricting session begins Feb. 1

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara
Saints star Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm
Lane Closure
I-110 lane to temporarily close Sunday night for emergency repairs
Emergency officials respond to a minor stabbing incident at a Greenwell Springs Road gas...
Man stabs employee inside Greenwell Springs gas station
8720-BRPD generic police car-wafb
Police find man dead inside Huron Street home with gunshot wound