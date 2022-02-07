Ask the Expert
7 people escape fire on N 44th Street, officials say

Firefighters say the responded to a house fire on N 44th Street in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Seven people were able to escape unharmed from an early morning house fire, officials say.

Authorities with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they arrived on the scene at 2:51 a.m. and saw flames coming from the front of the house.

Officials say crews had the fire under control by 3:08 a.m.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by an electrical short in the attic, according to the fire department.

Officials say the seven people who were at home at the time of the fire were alerted by the smoke alarms in the home and were able to make it out safely.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced residents, firefighters say.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

