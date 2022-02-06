Teen suspect in brutal Costco carjacking was recently released from an armed robbery arrest without charges

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An 18-year-old man was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a woman pumping gas last week at Costco. The suspect’s arrest comes less than three months after Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams refused to prosecute him following an armed robbery arrest late last year.

New Orleans police announced the arrest of Tyrese Harris just before 2:30 p.m. Law enforcement sources told Fox 8 that Harris was apprehended in the 1500 block of Milton Street in the St. Bernard neighborhood by police, Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and U.S. Marshals Service agents executing an arrest warrant in connection with the Feb. 1 carjacking at the Costco at 3900 Dublin St.

New Orleans realtor Kelleye Rhein suffered fractures to her skull, face, and neck, and bleeding in her brain after Harris reportedly jumped into her driver’s seat while she was pumping gas and took off.

Costco victim's husband speaks out

Witnesses recall Rhein being left to die after she was bloodied and dragged up to 50 feet through the parking lot.

More: Husband pleads for violent crime solutions after wife’s brutal carjacking at Costco

Harris was booked Sunday with principal to simple carjacking, but additional counts are anticipated, sources said. According to Louisiana law, a principal is “any person concerned in the commission of a crime, whether present or absent, and whether they directly commit the act constituting the offense, aid and abet in its commission, or directly or indirectly counsel or procure another to commit the crime.”

This is not the first time Harris crossed paths with law enforcement as an adult.

Harris was arrested last Aug. 21, two days after he and two accomplices allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint of his Toyota Camry and cellphone in the 600 block of Washington Avenue in the Irish Channel neighborhood.

According to court records, an NOPD detective spotted the Camry 48 hours after it was stolen, being driven by Harris in New Orleans East. Police said Harris refused to pull over as directed and initiated a chase that ended when he crashed the Camry into a canal near Hayne Boulevard and France Street. Harris and three other suspects fled the crash on foot but eventually were apprehended.

The NOPD initially booked Harris last Aug. 22 with aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer and illegal possession of stolen things. After further investigation, they rebooked Harris with an additional count of armed robbery with a firearm on Sept. 15.

Armed robbery is punishable in Louisiana by 10 to 99 years in state prison upon conviction, with an additional five years added consecutively to the sentence if a firearm enhancement is imposed. But court records show Williams’ office refused the armed robbery charge recommended by police and instead only charged Harris with aggravated flight. He is due back in court Feb. 22 for that case.

The other allegations Harris faced -- resisting an officer and illegal possession of stolen things (the Camry) -- were not overtly refused by the DA’s office, but they were allowed to expire under Article 701 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. At a status conference at the 150-day deadline to institute those charges, court records show prosecutors took no action.

More: Zurik: Over 880 people, some violent offenders, released without charges in 2021

This story has been updated from an earlier version based on new records obtained by Fox 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.