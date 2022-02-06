Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Nearly 20 people rescued from ice floe on Lake Erie

Caption
By Avery Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The United States Coast Guard confirmed that 18 people were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped on a piece of ice that broke away on Lake Erie near Catawba Island.

Coast Guard crews rescued 11 of those people, WOIO reported. The seven other people were saved by a good Samaritan, officials said.

No injuries were reported, officials said, and Ottawa County EMS is evaluating the group at Catawba State Park.

According to the Coast Guard, an ice floe broke away while people were snowmobiling.

Officials said the rescue operation began around 1 p.m. and concluded around 3:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

Highlights for the week ahead
Slow and steady warming trend this week
An 18 wheeler crashed Sunday morning, Feb. 6 on the northbound ramp of I-55 at the Amite exit,...
Firefighters pull truck driver from wreckage
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Ascension deputies searching for suspects related to car break-ins
Civil, voting rights activists plan ‘redistricting takeover’