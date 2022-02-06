Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Firefighters pull truck driver from wreckage

By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters worked through the cold and challenging elements Sunday morning, Feb. 6 to free a person from wreckage after an 18-wheeler crashed on the northbound ramp of I-55 at the Amite exit, according to Tangipahoa Parish Fire District #1.

The victim of the single-victim crash appeared to only suffer minor injuries, according to the fire department.

An 18 wheeler crashed Sunday morning, Feb. 6 on the northbound ramp of I-55 at the Amite exit,...
An 18 wheeler crashed Sunday morning, Feb. 6 on the northbound ramp of I-55 at the Amite exit, according to Tangipahoa Parish Fire District #1.(Tangipahoa Parish Fire District #1)
An 18 wheeler crashed Sunday morning, Feb. 6 on the northbound ramp of I-55 at the Amite exit,...
An 18 wheeler crashed Sunday morning, Feb. 6 on the northbound ramp of I-55 at the Amite exit, according to Tangipahoa Parish Fire District #1.
An 18 wheeler crashed Sunday morning, Feb. 6 on the northbound ramp of I-55 at the Amite exit,...
An 18 wheeler crashed Sunday morning, Feb. 6 on the northbound ramp of I-55 at the Amite exit, according to Tangipahoa Parish Fire District #1.
An 18 wheeler crashed Sunday morning, Feb. 6 on the northbound ramp of I-55 at the Amite exit,...
An 18 wheeler crashed Sunday morning, Feb. 6 on the northbound ramp of I-55 at the Amite exit, according to Tangipahoa Parish Fire District #1.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

Highlights for the week ahead
Slow and steady warming trend this week
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Ascension deputies searching for suspects related to car break-ins
Civil, voting rights activists plan ‘redistricting takeover’
A nearby gunfight involving a 15-year-old and a series of car burglaries marred the...
Gun battle, car break-ins rattle St. Claude-St. Roch neighborhoods after Chewbacchus parade