Firefighters pull truck driver from wreckage
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters worked through the cold and challenging elements Sunday morning, Feb. 6 to free a person from wreckage after an 18-wheeler crashed on the northbound ramp of I-55 at the Amite exit, according to Tangipahoa Parish Fire District #1.
The victim of the single-victim crash appeared to only suffer minor injuries, according to the fire department.
