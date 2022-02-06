Ask the Expert
Ascension deputies searching for suspects related to car break-ins

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for four people caught on camera who allegedly burglarized multiple cars in the Oak Lake Subdivision off of Highway 44 in December, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to APSO, deputies believe these suspects may be connected to more recent car burglaries that also occurred in this area.

If anyone recognizes one of the individuals in the camera footage or has information that can help deputies with this investigation, call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636, text 847411 to their anonymous tip line, or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

Crime Stoppers must be called immediately for a cash reward to be received, according to officials.

