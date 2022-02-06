Another freezing start today, but dry weather prevails

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Brisk air to kick off Sunday with temperatures in the upper 20s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, February 6 (WAFB)

Today we’ll have another beautiful and sunny day with highs a bit milder in the mid 50s after starting in the upper 20s.

A trough of low pressure will swing through on Monday, but since there will be a lack of moisture support, this feature will only bring a few more clouds, but no rain. Monday will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with milder highs near 60.

We could see another light freeze early Monday morning, but that should be the last freezing temperature for the rest of the ten-day. The extended forecast will feature reinforcing shots of dry and stable air, which means we will stay dry the entire ten-day forecast!

