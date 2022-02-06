Another comeback falls short as No. 25 LSU drops third straight game with 75-66 loss to Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - No. 25 LSU (16-7, 4-6 SEC) is currently on a three game losing streaking after Vanderbilt (12-10, 4-6 SEC) knocked off the Tigers 75-66. LSU has lost six of their last seven games after starting the season 15-1 and reaching as high as No. 12 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Vanderbilt’s 75 points was the second most LSU has allowed all season and the Tigers have surrendered over 70 points during their three game losing streak and have found themselves trailing at the half in each of those games.

The Tigers once again found themselves facing a huge deficit entering half time, as they trailed the Commodores 43-25. LSU shot 44% from the field and were 1-for-8 from deep in the first half. Brandon Murray led the Tigers in scoring in the first half with nine points, he started the game with seven points on 3-of-3 shooting.

For the Commodores, they shot 48.6% from the field and were 7-for-21 from behind the arc. Vanderbilt’s Rodney Chatman scored 16 points in the first half and was 6-for-11 from the field and 4-for-8 from behind the arc.

LSU trailed early by 20 points early in the second half, but they managed to get the game down to 11 points with 15:32 left to play at 54-43.

Then it was a game of runs for each team as Vanderbilt got things started with a 16-5 run to get their lead to 21 points at 69-48 with 9:37 left to play

Then the Tigers would come out of a timeout to go on a 16-0 run to cut the Commodores lead down to just five points at 69-64 with just under five minutes left.

Vanderbilt would get their lead back to double digits as they went on a 6-0 run to close out the win for the Commodores.

The Tigers had 16 turnovers in the loss and allowed Vanderbilt to shoot 41.9% from behind the arc and 45.6% from the field. Chatman finished the game with 24 points and was 2-for-2 in the second half shooting on threes.

A trio of Tigers scored double digit points led by Tari Eason with 16, Eric Gaines had 14, and Darius Days had 10. As a team LSU was 44.7% from the field and was just 3-for-14 from deep.

LSU will look to get back in the win column as they return home to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center as they take on Texas A&M on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

