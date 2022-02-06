Ask the Expert
2 injured as van crashes into Kenner church

Two people were injured early Sunday (Feb. 6) when a van crashed through a wall at Kenner's Our...
Two people were injured early Sunday (Feb. 6) when a van crashed through a wall at Kenner's Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.(Kenner Police Department)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Two people sustained minor injuries when a van suddenly accelerated and crashed through a wall of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church early Sunday (Feb. 6), Kenner Police said.

The church at 1908 Short St. was damaged at 8:30 a.m., Kenner Police spokesman Capt. Michael Cunningham said.

The driver of the van -- a member of the church -- told officers that he recently had work done on the vehicle to correct sudden-acceleration issues. But after starting the van and shifting gears Sunday, he said the vehicle lurched forward through the church’s south side wall.

The van struck the choir section of the church’s interior. Police said the choir had just left the area moments before the incident, but one choir member still nearby twisted an ankle in the aftermath. The driver also sustained “minor injuries” that were not disclosed.

Cunningham said the crash is under investigation, but the driver was not cited.

