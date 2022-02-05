Tulane student raped on campus by suspect met on dating app, university police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Tulane University student who met a potential match through an online dating app was raped by the man last month in her on-campus residence, the university’s police department said Saturday (Feb. 5).

Tulane police said the suspect in the alleged Jan. 27 sexual assault has been identified and that the New Orleans Police Department was handling the case. The NOPD did not immediately respond to questions about whether the suspect has been arrested or is still at large.

Tulane’s police department said it was only notified about the reported rape on Saturday, nine days after it was alleged to have occurred. It was unclear when the victim reported the incident to the NOPD.

According to a message sent to student, faculty and staff, Tulane police were told the victim met a man who was either in his late teens or early 20s through an online dating app. While in the student’s dorm room, “the suspect attempted to engage in sexual activity with the victim. When she refused, the subject forcibly sexually assaulted the victim.”

Anyone with information on the sexual assault is asked to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222, Tulane Police at (504) 865-5381 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.