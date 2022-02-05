Ask the Expert
State trooper injured in crash on I-10 in Ascension Parish

The trooper sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to LSP.
The trooper sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to LSP.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRAIRIEVILLE (WAFB) - A state trooper was injured in a crash on I-10 in Prairieville Saturday, Feb. 5.

According to a spokesman with LSP, the trooper was sitting inside his police vehicle just after 10:00 a.m. near the Bluff Road overpass in Ascension Parish when he was hit by another car.

The trooper was conducting a speed enforcement checkpoint at the time of the crash.

Authorities say the crash happened as the trooper was positioned on the left shoulder of the highway.

At the same time, a 2017 Honda Accord driven by Dyresha Moshanay Wallace, 28, of Baton Rouge was traveling eastbound on I-10. The Honda reportedly drove onto the shoulder and hit the passenger side of the trooper’s car.

The trooper sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Wallace was cited for careless operation, authorities report. Police say she, along with a 16-month-old, passenger were properly restrained and were not injured during the crash.

Troopers urge citizens to remember that Louisiana’s “Move Over” law to keep everyone safe.

