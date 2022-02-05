Ask the Expert
One dead, four hospitalized after shooting at Va. hookah lounge

By WDBJ7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - One person is dead and four others are hospitalized after a shooting late Friday nigh in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Blacksburg Police were called to reports of shots fired just before midnight at the Melody Hookah Lounge on North Main Street, WDBJ reported.

No names have been released and there is no word yet about the severity of the victims’ injuries. One of the victims was a Virginia Tech student, according to a statement from the university.

Police have released no information about any arrests.

Blacksburg Police are calling this a homicide investigation. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the area and following up on leads.

Virginia Tech had issued an a “secure in place” request during the incident. The request has since then been lifted. However, the university is urging people to continue avoiding downtown until further notice.

At the time of the shooting, the bar had just reopened after being closed three hours for a private party., according to the business’s website.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400 or remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.

