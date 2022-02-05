No. 8 LSU wins 300th meet in PMAC against No. 6 Auburn in front of 13 thousand

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 8 LSU Tigers (3-0, 2-0 SEC) took down No. 6 Auburn (5-0, 2-1 SEC) in front of more than 13,000 fans in the Peter Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, Feb. 5. The win against Auburn marked No. 300 at the PMAC for gymnastics.

A historic day.



LSU Gymnastics won its 300th meet in the PMAC. pic.twitter.com/NHleOH3Ofp — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) February 5, 2022

The Tigers scored a season high 197.975 to Auburn’s 197.750 in the win. After the first three rotations LSU and Auburn were tied at 148.200.

LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

LSU was nearly perfect in their fourth and final routine as senior Christina Desiderio got things started on floor and she scored a 9.95, a career high.

OH MY CHRISTINA!!



The senior leads us off on floor with a career high 9.95 pic.twitter.com/V21joAFRkq — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) February 5, 2022

Alyona Shchennikova would then follow with a 9.925, Auburn would start things off on beam with three straight 9.875 to keep things close with the Tigers.

Alyona Shchennikova delivers with a 9.925! pic.twitter.com/LCEzxQqf53 — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) February 5, 2022

However, the Tigers continued to roll in the floor routine as freshman KJ Johnson scored a career high 9.95 and fellow freshman Aleah Finnegan scored a 9.80.

THE FRESHMAN!!!



KJ Johnson delivers with a career high 9.95! pic.twitter.com/qoES3MiQyW — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) February 5, 2022

Auburn would keep things close in their final routine on beam, as Sophia Groth scored a career high 9.95 and then the Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee anchored the beam routine with a 9.975.

Haleigh Bryant was nearly perfect in her floor routine as she scored a 9.95 and then Kiya Johnson would close things out with a 10 for the Tigers to secure the win for LSU over Auburn.

SHE DID IT‼️@johnsonkiya27 leaves no doubt with a PERFECT TEN pic.twitter.com/Rx4xvk1QWW — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) February 5, 2022

LSU will head to Gainesville, Florida to take on the Gators on Friday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m.

