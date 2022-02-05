Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

No. 8 LSU wins 300th meet in PMAC against No. 6 Auburn in front of 13 thousand

LSU gymnast Kiya Johnson
LSU gymnast Kiya Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 8 LSU Tigers (3-0, 2-0 SEC) took down No. 6 Auburn (5-0, 2-1 SEC) in front of more than 13,000 fans in the Peter Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, Feb. 5. The win against Auburn marked No. 300 at the PMAC for gymnastics.

The Tigers scored a season high 197.975 to Auburn’s 197.750 in the win. After the first three rotations LSU and Auburn were tied at 148.200.

LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant
LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

LSU was nearly perfect in their fourth and final routine as senior Christina Desiderio got things started on floor and she scored a 9.95, a career high.

Alyona Shchennikova would then follow with a 9.925, Auburn would start things off on beam with three straight 9.875 to keep things close with the Tigers.

However, the Tigers continued to roll in the floor routine as freshman KJ Johnson scored a career high 9.95 and fellow freshman Aleah Finnegan scored a 9.80.

Auburn would keep things close in their final routine on beam, as Sophia Groth scored a career high 9.95 and then the Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee anchored the beam routine with a 9.975.

Haleigh Bryant was nearly perfect in her floor routine as she scored a 9.95 and then Kiya Johnson would close things out with a 10 for the Tigers to secure the win for LSU over Auburn.

LSU will head to Gainesville, Florida to take on the Gators on Friday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

West Feliciana High wide receiver Aeneas “Neno” Lemay signed with Nicholls State.
Neno Lemay signs with Nicholls State
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass during the...
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year
LSU softball has extra motivation heading into the season
LSU pitcher/utility player Shelbi Sunseri (27)
LSU softball has extra motivation heading into the season