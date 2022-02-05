No. 8 LSU wins 300th meet in PMAC against No. 6 Auburn in front of 13 thousand
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 8 LSU Tigers (3-0, 2-0 SEC) took down No. 6 Auburn (5-0, 2-1 SEC) in front of more than 13,000 fans in the Peter Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, Feb. 5. The win against Auburn marked No. 300 at the PMAC for gymnastics.
The Tigers scored a season high 197.975 to Auburn’s 197.750 in the win. After the first three rotations LSU and Auburn were tied at 148.200.
LSU was nearly perfect in their fourth and final routine as senior Christina Desiderio got things started on floor and she scored a 9.95, a career high.
Alyona Shchennikova would then follow with a 9.925, Auburn would start things off on beam with three straight 9.875 to keep things close with the Tigers.
However, the Tigers continued to roll in the floor routine as freshman KJ Johnson scored a career high 9.95 and fellow freshman Aleah Finnegan scored a 9.80.
Auburn would keep things close in their final routine on beam, as Sophia Groth scored a career high 9.95 and then the Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee anchored the beam routine with a 9.975.
Haleigh Bryant was nearly perfect in her floor routine as she scored a 9.95 and then Kiya Johnson would close things out with a 10 for the Tigers to secure the win for LSU over Auburn.
LSU will head to Gainesville, Florida to take on the Gators on Friday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m.
