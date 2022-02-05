Mardi Gras parades return to the West Side

POINTE COUPEE, La. (WAFB) - After a year without an official Mardi Gras season, krewes over in Pointe Coupee Parish are already getting their floats ready for carnival season.

Sometimes, it’s all about seeing who has the best float in town. “The friendly competition is what we look forward to,” says Wilmer Moore. Moore is the Vice President of The Community Center Carnival Club, he says it’s their 100th year rolling, and after every Mardi Gras season the handmade floats get better and better.

“Just the idea of the nuts and bolts of what it takes to put a carnival parade on. People see the finished product usually and it’s not something you go and order hardware, it’s built from the ground as you can see,” explains Moore.

It’s a tradition for everyone to build their own float, and although it may take some work, krewe members say it’s all worth it in the end when they ride. “it’s just a fun thing to do every year and see who is going to come out on top, but we actually take Mardi Gras very seriously here. It’s a family oriented thing that’s how we view it,” says Moore.

The New Roads Lions Club will also roll this year. They are working on redoing some of their old floats, hoping to give the community something exciting to look forward to.

“Well, I think the New Roads community looks forward to every year to Mardi Gras. I mean everyone gets to see their friends, see people they haven’t seen in a while, but also it’s just a great environment. Family orientated parade that everyone enjoys coming out,” says President of the Lions Club Chris DeVillier.

Even with all of the pretty decorations and throws, there is no better way to celebrate Mardi Gras than with each other, and folks in Pointe Coupee are just happy to do that this year.

