LSU softball has extra motivation heading into the season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU softball team is just one week away from the start of the 2022 season and the last time we saw Beth Torina and her Tigers play a game in Tiger Park their season ended in familiar heartbreak.

A third straight Super Regional loss and the second one to Florida State, who finished as the National Runner-Ups at the Women’s College World Series.

“We were down to the wire with eventual National Runner-Up last season and it came down to an inch here, or there and we’re playing a third game against them,” Torina said. “It’s been a big motivating factor for us in the offseason. I’ll be honest we’ve had pictures of that game around the facility all fall to keep us motivated, to make sure there isn’t a day that we aren’t trying to earn that little spot back, that pitch back, that play back.

Already coming into the season with the loss still on their mind the Tigers have some added motivation. LSU starts the year ranked No. 14 in the USA Today/NFCA Preseason Poll and No. 15 in the ESPN.com/USA poll. The Purple and Gold has also been picked to finish sixth Southeastern Conference Preseason Poll.

RELATED: LSU softball ranked No. 14 in USA Today/NFCA Preseason Poll

“I think the rankings just kind of show that people think kind of think that we are kind of the underdogs,” said junior pitcher Ali Kilponen. “I’m really kind of excited to show them how hard we have been working and how hard we have been working for that extra inch to kind of prove people wrong that we’re here to play.”

LSU returns 19 players from last season that went 35-22 and were the No. 7 overall national seed, with the most veteran of them all being utility Shelbi Sunseri. Sunseri is the only fifth year senior on the team and gets one more chance to achieve her childhood dream of playing in the WCWS.

“I just came into this year with no regrets, kind of ready to just go out with a bang you know, I have put a lot of work in over the last five years and I have teammates that I’ve grown with since I’ve been here,” Sunseri said. “I have been here for now four years with Ali (Kilponen) and we have been on the pitching staff together and I just think that with her she’s taught me a lot.”

RELATED: Former Tiger Jaquish selected to 2022 Canada Cup roster, Japan All-Star Series

The offense will be led by infielder Georgia Clark and All-American Taylor Pleasants. This offseason, Pleasants was selected to the 2022 USA Women’s National Softball Team and was named to the Top 50 watchlist for Player of the Year.

“It’s been nice to feel like people see you and see the work that you actual put in, but none of it’s possible without the people I work with everyday,” said Pleasants. “It’s like I have my teammates to help push me. If I don’t hit on the field with Georgia Clark then I’m not who I am.”

RELATED: LSU infielder Taylor Pleasants selected to USA National Team

Pleasants was named the 2021 SEC Newcomer of the Year and was named a NFCA All-American, after hitting for an average of .316, with 56 hits, 49 RBI, 12 doubles, and 13 home runs last season while starting all 57 games for the Tigers.

LSU will host the Tiger Classic next Friday, Feb. 11 with Central Arkansas, Illinois, and South Alabama.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.