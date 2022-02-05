LSP: Joint investigation leads to arrest of 2 in child exploitation cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A joint investigation with the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit has led to the arrest of two separate criminal cases in child exploitation over the last week.

Officials state that on Jan. 7 FBI agents that were assigned to the Tampa Bay Field Office arrested a Lake County, Florida man on an active warrant issued by the Baton Rouge field office with the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit.

Jordan Knight, 21, was arrested on charges related to indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor, attempted pornography involving a juvenile, and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

The initial investigation began in October of 2021 when investigators received a complaint of Knight having sexual conversations with a female juvenile in Livingston Parish. After a investigating, they discovered Knight participated in sexual activities with the female juvenile and attempted to produce pornography of the sexual encounter.

Jordan Knight (21), booked into Livingston Parish Jail on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor, attempted pornography involving juveniles, and carnal knowledge of a juvenile. (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

On Feb. 1, the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit extradited Knight from Florida to Livingston Parish. Knight was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor, attempted pornography involving juveniles, and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Investigators with the LSP Special Victims Unit Baton Rouge field office, the FBI and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a St. James man after they learned of his participation in child exploitation on a social media app.

Jacques Folse, 35, was arrested for charges related to indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer aided solicitation of a minor. The investigation began on Jan. 5 when Investigators began an undercover child exploitation case.

During the course of the investigation, Folse was identified as having an online conversation with an undercover FBI Agent posing as a guardian for an 11-year-old female. Folse further solicited and agreed to meet the juvenile for sex.

On Jan. 7 investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Folse in EBR Parish and on Feb. 2, the EBRSO conducted a traffic stop on Folse and placed him under arrest. Folse was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor.

Both cases remain active investigations.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.