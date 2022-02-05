Freezing start to the wintry weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least the sun will be out and shining most of the weekend, as we are starting out with sub-freezing temperatures. Much of the viewing area has dropped into the upper 20s to low 30s.

You’ll need the winter jacket today, and you’ll also need to continue to protect the Ps. Today’s highs will be near 50, with a slightly milder day Sunday with highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday morning will feature another freeze in the upper 20s, so protect all four Ps.

The duration of the freezing temperatures will be between 8-12 hours total. There is no chance of wet weather over the weekend.

In fact, most of the ten-day forecast looks dry, with only one rain chance on Monday, and it’s a minimal, less-than-20% chance. We’ll get a slight warming trend next week, as highs get back to the 60s by midweek. Stay warm and stay safe.

