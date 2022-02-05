Emergency officials respond to crash on I-12 West Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a reported traffic crash on the interstate in Baton Rouge Saturday morning.

According to DOTD, the crash happened on I-12 West before the I-10/12 split.

Officials tweeted that the I-12 West exit was partially blocked to I-10 East just before 9:30 a.m.

The I-12 West exit to I-10 East is now partially blocked. Congestion on I-12 West is approaching Airline Highway. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) February 5, 2022

According to EMS, there were minor injures sustained in the crash.

