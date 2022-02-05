Ask the Expert
Emergency officials respond to crash on I-12 West Saturday morning

Emergency officials responded to a crash Saturday, Feb. 5 on I-12 West before the 10/12 split.
Emergency officials responded to a crash Saturday, Feb. 5 on I-12 West before the 10/12 split.(DOTD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a reported traffic crash on the interstate in Baton Rouge Saturday morning.

According to DOTD, the crash happened on I-12 West before the I-10/12 split.

Officials tweeted that the I-12 West exit was partially blocked to I-10 East just before 9:30 a.m.

According to EMS, there were minor injures sustained in the crash.

