EBR schools start their public forum session on redistricting process

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge School System held its first public forum addressing the redistricting process on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Woodlawn High School.

It’s time to make some adjustments, and this time those adjustments will be looking at the layout of the school districts in East Baton Rouge Parish.

“After each census is taken, election districts have to look at the new populations to make sure that they’re still in balance. They represent the same number of people and when they are out of balance like we have here, then we have to adjust those district boundaries to add people in or out,” explained Chief Demographer Mike Hefner.

As of right now, certain school districts have a larger population than others. It’s why Hefner is talking with the public about ways they can adjust the district boundaries to where everyone has close to the same population number.

“Well, legally we have to come up with a plan. So, this is really a good form to try and nail down some of the issues that have been lingering since last time. How many board members do we want, how do we want the districts to lay out, so they represent communities of interests,” explained Hefner.

Folks from the audience did come up to speak about what they would like to see in their districts. One of the biggest debates was whether to create more districts or just to leave it at nine. Some believe adding more districts would create better representation.

“What are our values that we are going into this process? I mean what are the things…that values that we are holding, you know, at the highest priority. Things like racial proportionality, things like, you know, having district sizes where people feel like they have actual representation,” said one woman.

“It may be true that nine members is more efficient than 15, but I don’t care; I want the public’s money to be spent wisely, and if it’s messy, that’s fine,” added one man.

Others think that adding more districts isn’t the problem, it’s where the schools are being placed.

“I think one of the challenges we are going to have there though is the fact that schools are set, you can’t move them. The population growth in Baton Rouge area has been in the south and the southeast, and in the north, we’ve lost population,” said one audience member.

Hefner said he will be taking some of the concerns from the public and bringing it to the school board workshop this upcoming Thursday, Feb. 10 to figure out other plans that would best fit the school district.

If you are interested in getting more information about EBR’s redistricting process, go to the school district’s website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.