St. Helena deputies investigating deadly shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the 300 Block of Dennis Lee Lane in Denham Springs, near Highway 63, according to officials.

One person is dead, and an investigation is ongoing to determine what happened, said Joe Chaney, chief of detectives for St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

