Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Former LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase continues to have an impressive season in his rookie year in the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals receiver was named the Pepsi Rookie of the Year on Friday, Feb. 4.

What a legendary first season 🔥



Congrats to @Real10jayy__, your 2021 #PepsiROY! See you at the Super Bowl 🏈 #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/5rr6mOmGWv — Pepsi (@pepsi) February 5, 2022

Chase, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, led all rookies in receiving yards and touchdowns his 1,455 yards, ranked No. 4 in the league, his 13 touchdowns ranked No. 3 and his 81 receptions ranked No. 3 among rookies.

The rookie phenom also broke the franchise record for receiving yards in a season, once held by Bengals great Chad Johnson. He also set the single game rookie receiving record in Week 17 against the Kansas City Chiefs with 266 yards.

A product of Archbishop Rummel in New Orleans, Chase also set the rookie record for receiving yards in the postseason with 279 surpassing Rams legend Torry Holt. Chase has been a big part in helping the Bengals reach their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989 and their third in franchise history.

