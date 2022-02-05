Ask the Expert
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass during the...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Former LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase continues to have an impressive season in his rookie year in the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals receiver was named the Pepsi Rookie of the Year on Friday, Feb. 4.

Chase, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, led all rookies in receiving yards and touchdowns his 1,455 yards, ranked No. 4 in the league, his 13 touchdowns ranked No. 3 and his 81 receptions ranked No. 3 among rookies.

The rookie phenom also broke the franchise record for receiving yards in a season, once held by Bengals great Chad Johnson. He also set the single game rookie receiving record in Week 17 against the Kansas City Chiefs with 266 yards.

A product of Archbishop Rummel in New Orleans, Chase also set the rookie record for receiving yards in the postseason with 279 surpassing Rams legend Torry Holt. Chase has been a big part in helping the Bengals reach their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989 and their third in franchise history.

