Arson investigation underway after vacant house fire

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating after a vacant house fire was ruled as arson.

The fire happened Friday, Feb. 4 in the 5300 block of Stern Avenue, not far from Gardere Lane, just before 5 p.m., according to a spokesman with BRFD.

Firefighters say they arrived on scene to find fire on the front porch and in the front rooms of the home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control.

An investigator was called out and it was determined that the fire was intentionally set, officials report.

If anyone has information about this fire, please contact Crimestoppers or Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225) 389-2050.

