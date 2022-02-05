Arrest made in stabbing that started with ‘look,’ according to victim

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers arrested Lavonacheck Donell Thomas, 35, of Baton Rouge, this week for allegedly stabbing a man at least eight times in late January, according to Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD charged Thomas with attempted second degree murder, and he was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison around 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4. Bond was set at $60,000.

According to BRPD, officers responded to a reported stabbing on Breckenridge Avenue around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Detectives said a witness told them a man, identified as Lavonacheck Thomas, stabbed another man multiple times with a knife he retrieved from his pocket after the victim turned and walked away from an argument the two were having.

The witness said Thomas got on top of the victim after he fell to the ground and continued stabbing him, according to an arrest warrant issued by Judge Fred Crifasi, of the 19th Judicial District Court, for Thomas on the night of the incident.

The victim, whom detectives spoke with at the hospital, said he and Thomas got into the argument because he was looking at Thomas, according to the warrant.

The warrant stated that both the victim and witness said the victim never possessed any weapons during the argument.

