VIDEO: Woman nearly struck by bus during Magazine St. carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman is recovering after a brazen carjacking Wednesday evening in front of a popular gym on Magazine Street. This comes as members of the New Orleans City Council present their own detailed plan on how to combat crime in the city.

Gabby Marino, a Loyola University student, had just finished a workout at MVMT by Romney on the 1300 block of Magazine St. around 6:30 Wednesday night.

Marino went to her car, parked in front of the gym. She turned it on, put her purse on the passenger seat, and checked her phone.

“I got on my phone to answer a quick text. I thought my door was locked and everything,” Marino said. “My car door opened on the driver’s side and there was a person in a black hoodie and said, ‘Get out and leave everything in your car.”

Marino did just that. Her adrenaline pumping, she quickly ran to the passenger side of the car to retrieve her purse.

The suspect took off, flinging Marino into the road and in the path of an RTA bus. Luckily, the bus stopped in time.

“I’ve talked to so many people who feel the same fear that I’m now feeling. I don’t even want to go work out anymore, and that’s something I love to do. I don’t want to go to the grocery store,” she said. “I’m scared to do these things.”

Marino walked away with just some scratches and bruises, but she said she’s grateful that it wasn’t worse.

“No one should have to be afraid to go to their car, minding their own business and walking the streets,” said Brigette Bruno, who works at the gym.

Bruno now carries a Taser to work. She said, even during the day, she’s afraid to walk into work.

She moved back to New Orleans from Los Angeles.

“I came back to support my city, I love it so much. And now people are asking about it and I tell them the truth. It’s not safe,” Bruno said. “It breaks my heart because why would people want to come visit now? Whether it’s a convention or coming for Mardi Gras. If you’re scared you’re gonna get shot, why would you wanna come visit?”

Four members of the New Orleans City Council presented a detailed plan of what they feel needs to happen to fight back on crime.

The plan focuses on eight major topics of reform, including:

Ensuring crime data is publicly accessible and guides policy decisions. Reforming the court system and increasing accountability and transparency. Empowering and encouraging Orleans Parish District Attorney to focus on violent crime prosecutions. Support parity for the Orleans Parish Public Defender to expedite and streamline cases. Centralize and stand up independent crime victim communication and resources. Demand accountability and results from the Offices of Youth and Families and Gun Violence Prevention. Investing in youth. Reorganize, redeploy, and revive the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD).

Each of the topics includes detailed bullets, laying out action items within each ranging from reviving the disbanded TIGER Unit to conducting a direct review of Magistrate Courts and Commissioners.

The plan also includes embedding an Assistant District Attorney in each NOPD district to assist in immediate investigating and charging, reevaluating the risk assessment tool used by magistrate judges to set bonds, and investing in youth programs ran by the New Orleans Recreation Department.

“People of this city are very scared,” said City Council President Helena Moreno, one of the four council members who drafted the bill. “People of this city are even considering major changes to their lives, including leaving New Orleans, because of how they feel about the violence happening in our city.”

Moreno is asking for the public to weigh in on the plan, saying they will give a week for people to suggest changes and additions.

But she said she is ready to take action, and hopes the city administration and police leadership get on board.

“We are not letting this go. This is our top priority,” Moreno said. “We’ll stay on it. I mean this is really what I think about 24/7. This plan is just a piece of it.”

The plan can be viewed here. You can submit your feedback here.

